Available now on PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games Store

nour

play with your food

a nourishing li'l game made by TJ Hughes
with help from Maximilian Mueller, James Morrison, Joey Paniello, and Marc Straight.
published by Panic.

available on PlayStation, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

an interactive exploration into the aesthetics of food

20+ goal-free, edible vignettes

a fully reactive soundtrack by
Maximilian Mueller + James Morrison

The noodles in your bowl are temporary. But the sauce that's on them? That's forever. TJ Hughes

sign up to receive updates

We will treat your information with respect. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in any email you receive from us, or by contacting us. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be submitted for processing. Thanks!